DVAC arrests Motor Vehicle Inspector for accepting bribe of Rs 4500

Thiruchirapalli :

According to DVAC, the managers of a commercial vehicle dealer- Arun and Antony Yagappa approached the Vehicle Inspector R Kalai Selvi (45) of Pattukkottai RTO for a registration of a commercial vehicle and the RC books for already registered two vehicles but she demanded Rs 4500 for the purpose and so the managers who did not want to give bribe approached the Thanjavur DVAC.





Based on the complaint, the DVAC sleuths rushed to the office and caught her red-handed while she was accepting the bribe. Subsequently, they arrested Kalai Selvi. They also secured Karthikeyan who assisted Kalai Selvi.