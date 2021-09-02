Clash between two groups of transgenders, police intervene

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, the transgenders residing at Ariyamangalam had a quarrel with the community members who have been residing near the Central bus stand over a petty issue. The verbal quarrel snowballed into an assault and both the groups had reportedly exchanged blows. Soon the police who were on duty in the bus stand, secured a few of them from both the groups and took them to the Cantonment police station for questioning.





On information, more than 50 members from the community arrived at the Cantonment police station on Thursday and staged a sit in protest. The police pacified them and advised them not to quarrel. Later, they all dispersed from the spot.