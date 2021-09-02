Teacher Training students boycott their exams in Kancheepuram

Chennai :

The examinations for second year of Diploma in Teacher Education was conducted across the state, today. Meanwhile, around 50 students boycotted the exams alleging that the exams are being held in a short span of notice.





Staging a protest demanding more time to prepare for the exams, the students said that they are not mentally ready yet, given the pandemic situation. They further said, "More than 50% of us have not completed our vaccination. Students are in fear of life because the corona outbreak which has not subsided yet. 75% of our classes were held online. So we believed that the public examination would also be held online. But suddenly there came a notification call for the exams and we are shocked to see that the exams are held in person."





"Moreover, in the run-up to this final exam, no semester examinations were conducted for the students. In the absence of semester/term exams, it is really tough for us to sit directly for the public examination. We are not fully prepared for the exam as the exam notifications were issued in haste." "The same was the case last year too and eventually a lot of students failed in the exams, so we are completely boycotting the exam today. We need more time to prepare for the exam. The examination should be conducted in October," demanded the protestors.





Meanwhile, the Vishnu Kanchi requested the students to disperse and insisted them to follow covid appropriate behaviour, following which the protestors dispersed.