Special team formed to reinvestigate Kodanad case, next hearing on Oct 1

Coimbatore :

The special team headed by an ADSP is expected to investigate fresh confession statements given by prime accused KV Sayan and the elder brother of slain driver, Kanagaraj, linking some senior political leaders in the case. The court has also given its nod to further probe into the case.





“A complete probe should be carried out to know if the chain of incidents involving the death of a security guard, heist in the estate, mysterious death of one of the accused and another suicide during investigations were all separate incidents or were interlinked. It needs to be probed to find out if there was any conspiracy. Based on the collected evidence, anyone involved in the case will be inquired,” said special public prosecutor, Shajahan, to the media. The public prosecutor said that a status report on the investigation would be filed before the court if required.





Meanwhile, the district judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate of Udhagamandalam, C Sanjai Baba posted the hearing in the case on 1 October. When the case came up for hearing, the Kodanad estate manager, Tangedco official and forensic experts were expected to appear as witnesses before the District Sessions Court. However, they did not appear as summons did not reach them. Only KV Sayan and ‘Walayar’ Manoj appeared before the court, while eight others, who were in Kerala, did not appear due to the pandemic. The district police have provided round the clock security to KV Sayan following his request as he feared for his life and claimed to be receiving anonymous calls.