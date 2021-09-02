TN engineering counselling for the state-run school students coming under 7.5 pc reservation from Sept 19

Chennai :

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) is conducting online engineering admissions from July 26 and at present, the directorate has released the random numbers for the students, who have made the payment and uploaded their certificates online.





Accordingly, certificate verification was also done for the students online and also physically in the Student's Facilitation Centres, which was set up across all the districts in the State.





A senior official from the DOTE said that about 24,000 students, who have studied in government schools, have enrolled for engineering admissions this academic year. "A total of about 1.4 lakh students have so far enrolled and uploaded their certificates





Pointing out that the students should have studied in government schools from Class VI to Class XII without any gap, the official said they would be put under special reservation categories along with differently-abled, ward of ex-servicemen and eminent sportsperson.





"The counselling for the government students would be conducted from September 17 to September 24 according to the rank list, which will be released on September 14", he added.





The official said that anticipating that the State government would announce the horizontal reservation for the government school student in professional courses, the authorities in the DOTE have already compiled the data of those students and have kept it ready.





Stating that counselling for the candidates coming under the general category will begin from September 27 to October 5, he said "supplementary counselling will begin October 19 to October 23".





After the counselling process, the colleges is expected to begin for freshers from the first week of November this year.