TN government enhances the family security fund for state govt employees to 5 lakhs

Chennai :

During the ongoing assembly session, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had announced that the state government will enhance the lumpsum grant from the Family Security Fund paid to the family of a Government employee who dies while in service will be enhanced from Rs.3 lakh to Rs.5 lakh.





Accordingly, a GO was passed today mentioning that the lumpsum amount payable under Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Family Security Fund Scheme shall be enhanced to Rs.5,00,000/- (Five Lakh). The subscription to the fund shall be enhanced to Rs.110/- per month.





The above Orders shall take effect from 01-09-2021, read the GO.





The Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Family Benefit Fund Scheme, subsequently renamed as Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Family Security Fund Scheme was launched with effect from 1-1-1974, as a self-insurance scheme without involving Life Insurance Corporation of India to support the family of Government employees including those in temporary and non-pensionable service, persons in foreign service and on deputation (menials paid from contingencies) and persons borne on provincialised work-charged establishments and All India Service Officers belonging to Tamil Nadu cadre, who die in harness. The subscriber’s contribution under the scheme was initially fixed at Rs.10/- p.m. deducted from the pay bill.