NGO releases model draft of Right to Service Act

Chennai :

Urging the government to bring a people-centric Right to Service Act in consultation with the people, who are the primary stakeholders and beneficiaries of such a legislation, Arappor Iyakkam – an anti-graft organisation – released a model draft bill here on Wednesday. “The DMK had promised Right to Service Act in its poll manifesto. After it came to power, the Governor’s address had said that the government was committed to passing the Tamil Nadu Right to Service Bill,” it said in a statement.





According to it, an online survey revealed that 48 per cent of respondents had to bribe, 28 per cent cited delay in getting services and 11.5 per cent cited lack of transparency. Also, 93 per cent said that bribe was demanded for delivering service and 82 per cent were dissatisfied with the experience of accessing service. Only 29 per cent said that the E-Seva centres have helped them access services without paying bribe.





The model draft bill highlights the need to provide a receipt with a Unique Acknowledgement Number that should be trackable through an online portal to know the status of the application.





“In case of rejection, the reason should be mentioned and communicated to the applicant by post and online mode, along with details of the first appellate authority. The reason should be specific. General reasons such as ‘insufficient documents’ shall not be allowed. The rejection order shall mention lack of specific document or other reasons,” the model bill said.





It also proposes imposition of penalty on officials, including a fine of Rs 250 per day from the day of expiry of stipulated time for service to a maximum of Rs 25,000, and recommendation for disciplinary action. Habitual offenders should be recommended for termination.