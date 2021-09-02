Expedite Tirumazhisai Satellite Township project: Tiruvallur MLA

Chennai :

Tiruvallur MLA VG Rajendran on Wednesday urged the state government to expedite Tirumazhisai Satellite Township project.





“The Tirumazhisai satellite Township project was announced by the previous government under Rule 110 and it remains as a mere announcement for past 10 years.





In the last 10 years no step was taken to speed up the project, but every year the project will be announced in demand for grants of the housing department as a new initiative.





The land for the project is lying vacant and in the last 10 years it was used as a vegetable market during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rajendran, in the Assembly.





Housing Minister S Muthusamy replied to him that the state government will take steps to speed up the construction of Tirumazhisai Satellite Township project.