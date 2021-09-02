Rs 5 lakh solatium for UP worker killed in Madurai flyover collapse

Madurai :

Minister for Public Works EV Velu on Wednesday announced that the state government would provide a solatium of Rs 5 lakh for Akash Singh (24) from Uttar Pradesh, who died in the Madurai flyover collapse incident.





Replying to the calling attention motion on the incident brought by a host of MLAs, the Minister replied that the negligence of the contractors resulted in the accident as there were no engineers present on the flyover building spot.





The Minister said that the hydraulic jack used to hold girders did not withstand the weight and there was a crack in the oil thread.





The Minister also said that an FIR has been filed at Tallakulam Police station under section 304 (A) of IPC and a four-member expert team under NIT Professor Baskar has been appointed to investigate the incident.





The state will take action based on the report submitted by the expert team, said the Minister.





He further said that he had met the Director of National Highways and has urged him to ensure the safety of the future projects undertaken by the department.