CS-CID sleuths seize 12 tonnes of PDS rice, 3 lorries before making way to K’taka

Chennai :

Based on information that ration rice was being smuggled on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, the police teams held a vehicle check near Baluchetty Chatram and intercepted a lorry that was loaded with ration rice. When questioned, the lorry driver told the police that he picked up the load from a godown near Amman Kulam in Kancheepuram. When the police went to the godown, they found two more lorries with ration rice that were ready to start. But the lorry drivers and workers managed to escape before the officials arrived. All three lorries and ration rice from the godown were seized and one driver was arrested. The police are searching for the godown owner and others who are involved in the racket.