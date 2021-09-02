MK’s statue will be erected on Anna Salai: CM

Chennai :

“Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani met me and urged the state to erect the statue of Karunanidhi back on Anna Salai. The statue will be erected on Anna Salai by complying with court orders and after discussing with legal experts without affecting traffic,” said Stalin, in the Assembly.





The issue of the statue for Karunanidhi was raised by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA Neelakandan when he said that the statue of Karunanidhi was first proposed by Periyar in 1971 and was erected by Dravidar Kazhagar under the leadership of Maniyammai in the junction of General Patters Road and Mount Road, in front of Buhari Hotel. However, miscreants demolished the statue in 1987 and so the ruling government should reinstate the statue for Karunanidhi.





Replying to Neelakandan, Stalin said, “When I cited the court order prohibiting the erection of statues on roads, Veeramani informed me that permission need not be obtained as permission for the statue was already obtained. Already statues of Periyar, former chief ministers CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran are erected on Anna Salai, and following them the statue for Karunanidhi will also be erected at some point on Anna Salai,” said the Chief Minister.





TNSCB to be renamed as TN Urban Habitat Development Board





Chief Minister Stalin on Wednesday also announced in the Assembly that the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) will be re-christened as Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to upgrade the standard of living of the poor people.





Making an announcement in the House during the debate on the demand for grants for the SCB Department, Stalin said this name change is being done not only to change the hutments but also to raise the standard of living of the people residing in these tenements.





Recalling that late leader M Karunanidhi had formed the TNSCB soon after becoming the Chief Minister for the first time to upgrade the standard of living of the poor people, he said several thousands of tenements have been built for the poor people under the board.