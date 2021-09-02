Tribals hand in tusk removal suspected

Coimbatore :

Probe into the mysterious death of a wild elephant with a missing tusk in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has pointed to the suspected involvement of tribal people from nearby settlements.





“We strongly suspect those residing in nearby settlements to have taken away the tusk from the carcass of the elephant,” said a senior official of the Forest Department.





The elephant was found dead in a decomposed state with its lone tusk missing at Sadayamparai in Udumalpet Forest Range on Sunday.





“People in the tribal settlements had spotted the elephant wandering around in that area for about a week before its death. The chance for outsiders to be involved in removing the tusk is remote as the forest area happens to be inaccessible. We will soon make some headway into the case based on certain clues,” said the official.





Officials said that the tusk has been removed from the elephant with precision and in a deft manner. However, the Forest Department is yet to ascertain the cause of death of the animal and it will be known only after they receive the lab report.