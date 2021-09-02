Eco-tourist spots in forests reopen in Kodaikanal

Madurai :

After a gap of four months, tourist spots under the forest limits in the hill station of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district reopened on Wednesday.





While some tourism hotspots, including ‘Coakers Walk’, Bryant Park, Rose Garden, and Chettiar Park reopened earlier, the forest-based tourism spots, the most preferred among tourists, such as Pine Forest, Moir Point, Guna Caves, and Pillar Rocks are opened only now.





Earlier, tourism spots remained shut in the hill station since May this year as part of measures taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID. But, restrictions have been eased later to bring the local people and stakeholders relying on the tourism industry back to life.





According to Kodaikanal Assistant Tourism Officer, M Anandan, the turnout of tourists is low on these weekdays and a good inflow is expected on coming weekends, with the reopening of eco-tourism spots. Tourists from other states were mandatorily checked with RT PCR reports tested within the last 72 hours, before letting them. Though September remains off-season, tourists could enjoy pleasant weather, he added.