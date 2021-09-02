Poll date not out yet, but panchayat prez post aspirant promises gold, schemes

Chennai :

An early bird catches the worm may be true in local body polls here as a panchayat president aspirant has started campaigning even before the state could announce the date for the civic elections in nine districts.





An aspirant from Veerankuppam in Madanur panchayat union took the lead and released his manifesto through pamphlets, which were handed out to locals, sources revealed.





The candidate J Janikiraman promised the residents that he would provide water through the Hogenekkal scheme, stormwater drains a temple for local deity, 2 gram gold for the marriage of girls in the panchayat, aid for the study of students, old-age pensions, round the clock functioning of PHC, gym for local youth and a high mast lamp in the village.





While most of the above can be done with government funds, the 2-gram gold raised doubts as only the AIADMK government provided 4 and 8 grams gold coins as marriage assistance for those below the poverty line. When asked about this, Janakraman told DT Next, “I will provide the gold coins with my own funds and have already done so for one candidate about 20 days ago.”





Asked about his hurry to release the manifesto, he said “we all hope the polls will be held soon. Many in my village wanted me to contest and asked what I would do. Hence, my manifesto.”