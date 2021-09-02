Gaur tranquilised, treated for injuries and released into the wild

Coimbatore :

A gaur with injuries in its leg was tranquilized and treated in The Nilgiris on Wednesday.





The animal, aged around eight years, suffered an injury in one of its front limbs following an unexpected fall from a height of more than 10 feet near the CTC depot at Coonoor, a few days ago.





The villagers, who noticed the animal struggling to walk informed the Forest Department.





A team of staff led by Coonoor Forest Range Officer Saravanan shifted the animal to the forest area near Sims Park, where it was treated by a veterinarian after giving sedation.





The animal has also been administered pain killers, antibiotics, and other medicine for the wound to heal faster. After treatment, the animal was again released into the forest cover.