Trial run on Podanur-Pollachi line held after electrification works

Coimbatore :

With the completion of electrification works between Pondanur and Pollachi, the Southern Railways on Wednesday carried out a trial run on the 41-kilometer stretch.





The completion of electrification works has raised expectations among passengers over operations of electric trains, including MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) services between Podanur and Pollachi.





“During the trial run, the loco engine chugged out of Podanur junction at 12.21 pm and reached Pollachi railway junction at 1.02 pm. In the return, the loco departed at 1.14 pm and arrived at Podanur junction at 1.50 pm,” said an official.





Officials said that the first trail run was operated with just a loco engine. “Similar trials will be held by attaching coaches and any glitch will be analyzed and rectified before the actual operations kick off in this section.





Train services may commence only after the commissioner for railway safety grants approval,” the official added. Meanwhile, the railways have requested the public to stay away from the tracks between Podanur and Pollachi due to the trial run to be conducted in the coming days.