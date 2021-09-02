Allow Vinayagar Chaturthi festival in public, demands BJP chief Annamalai

Madurai :

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi, Annamalai on the recent order issued by the government saying that the state need not insist on an individual to celebrate Vinayagar Chaturthi, he said, the government may impose restrictions to prevent any further spread of COVID, but the ban on Chaturthi celebrations at public places by the state could not be accepted.





Recently, several idol makers thronged in front of the Secretariat in Chennai demanding permission for the celebrations in public as their livelihoods depended on it.





Annamalai said, “While Tasmac liquor shops remain open in the state as the government claimed that COVID spread is curbed and educational institutions reopened considering recommendations of the BJP, the same government restricts the celebrations. Even with the rise of COVID cases in Maharashtra, its government allowed celebrations and idol processions.” Citing these, he reiterated the TN government to reconsider its decision.