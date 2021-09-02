Thu, Sep 02, 2021

Duo arrested for robbing, attacking biker in Pattabiram

Published: Sep 02,202104:52 AM

Pattabiram police have arrested two men for attacking and robbing a two-wheeler rider.

Representative Image
Chennai: Venkatesan (27) of Tirunindravur, a private firm employee was recently attacked and robbed by a bike-borne duo at Pattabiram when he was returning home late night. Venkatesan got treated and based on his complaint, Pattabiram police secured two suspects, identified as Jayabharathi (30) and Mohana Sundaram (27) of Red Hills with the help of CCTV footage. A gold chain, a mobile phone and the two-wheeler used for the offence were seized from the duo before they were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
