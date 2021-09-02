Duo arrested for robbing, attacking biker in Pattabiram

Pattabiram police have arrested two men for attacking and robbing a two-wheeler rider.
Chennai: Venkatesan (27) of Tirunindravur, a private firm employee was recently attacked and robbed by a bike-borne duo at Pattabiram when he was returning home late night. Venkatesan got treated and based on his complaint, Pattabiram police secured two suspects, identified as Jayabharathi (30) and Mohana Sundaram (27) of Red Hills with the help of CCTV footage. A gold chain, a mobile phone and the two-wheeler used for the offence were seized from the duo before they were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
Conversations