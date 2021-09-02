RWH awareness drive: Metro Water volunteers visit 2.81L bldgs in 2 days

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water release, the teams visited 2,81,747 buildings in 7,026 streets across the city. “The drive is to create awareness at all the 10.91 lakh buildings in the city in 35,000 streets. Teams of ‘water volunteers’ have been formed in each of the 15 zones, who are visiting households to distribute awareness pamphlets. They will also interact with the public to sensitise them on rainwater harvesting,” the release added.





Also, two help desks have been set up at each of the 200 Metro Water depots to create awareness on rainwater harvesting and provide the details to the public.