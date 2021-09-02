Eight held for kidnap of man for defaulting on Rs 10 lakh loan

Chennai :

Based on an alert, a police team immediately swung into action, and rescued the victim within hours and secured eight suspects.





Investigation revealed that the gang kidnapped V Nagaraj (31) of Boat Club at RA Puram for failing to repay Rs 10 lakh that he had borrowed from one of the arrested persons, A Manoharan (42) of Porur.





Police said Nagaraj, who runs a shop selling spices had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from Manoharan but did not repay. Though Manoharan lodged a complaint at Abiramapuram police station, no case was registered, as Nagaraj’s acquaintance Vijay of Valasaravakkam gave surety that the loan would be settled soon.





Meanwhile, Nagaraj was arrested by Sastri Nagar police on July 25 for not repaying Rs 92 lakh that he had borrowed from one Mohammed Noorudhin. After being released on bail, Nagaraj came to Sastri Nagar police station on Tuesday to sign. Soon after that, he was kidnapped from Besant Nagar bus stand by Manoharan and Vijay along with others.





Sastri Nagar police chased the kidnappers and rescued him from a house at Lakshmi Nagar, Porur. Based on Nagaraj’s claim that he was beaten up by the gang members, police registered a case against them under seven sections and remanded them in custody.





The other accused were identified as S Sivakumar of Villivakkam, M Alex (36) and G Ayyapan Nandhu (29) of Porur, P Kanniyappan (34) of Moulivakkam, V Manikandan (28) of Chinna Porur and A Sathya Saibaba (40) of Jafferkhanpet.