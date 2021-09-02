DIG lauds cops for assisting mentally ill woman to deliver baby

Thiruchirapalli :

Police personnel, who administered delivery for a mentally ill woman in Kumbakonam were felicitated by the Thanjavur Range DIG Pravesh Kumar.





They also arrested the culprit behind the pregnancy.





A mentally ill woman around 30 years was staying near Pottramarai kulam in Kumbakonam.





Meanwhile, on Monday a woman cop Suguna of the Thanjavur East police found the woman having labor pain and bleeding. She soon called a few women cops for help.





A team of women police led by Inspector Baby rushed and administered the delivery as there was no time to wait.





The woman delivered a baby girl. When the women cops passed on the information to SP Ravali Priya, she appreciated the noble work and ordered an inquiry.





Meanwhile, on Tuesday one John (40) from Palakkarai was held for the crime.