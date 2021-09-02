Madras High Court disposes of plea against Auroville Foundation over encroachments

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu also recorded the submission by the government pleader, who took notice on behalf of the Villupuram Collector, that immediately after receiving a copy of the petition, the Revenue Divisional Officer exercising jurisdiction over the area was asked to conduct a survey with appropriate personnel to find out if the allegations were substantiated.





Based on this, the bench the disposed of the PIL without previous notice to the Auroville Foundation, particularly because no order adverse to the interest of the Foundation has been passed.





“It is needless to say that any inquiry conducted by the Revenue Divisional Officer concerned will be upon notice to Auroville Foundation, since the allegation here is of encroachment into government land. There is no doubt that the Revenue Divisional Officer will give the Foundation a reasonable opportunity of being heard before directing appropriate steps to be taken in the matter in accordance with law,” the bench held.





“It is hoped that the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer takes appropriate steps, if necessary, within a period of ten weeks from date. It will be open to the petitioner to communicate with the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer as to the extent of encroachment,” the bench added.