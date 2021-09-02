RPF rescues 7 north Indian boys brought as bonded laborers, 3 held

Thiruchirapalli :

The RPF personnel on Wednesday arrested three north Indian agents for bringing seven minor boys as bonded laborers to be involved in construction works in Tiruchy.





According to RPF, while the personnel inspected passengers arriving by Banaras-Rameswaram special express train at Tiruchy Junction, they stopped a group of north Indians and suspicion grew as there were a few minor boys.





Upon inquiry, the RPF personnel found that there were seven minor boys from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and they were brought by three agents who were identified as Ramesh and Shiv Bhujan from UP and Girwarlal Chouhan from Chhattisgarh.





After a detailed inquiry, the personnel found that the trio had brought the minor boys as bonded laborers to be involved in construction works.





Later, the personnel arrested all three and handed over the minor boys to the ChildLine officials who had sent them to the homes. The officials are initiating other legal formalities against the three accused.