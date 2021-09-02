Landmark biz centre at Foreshore Estate soon

Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Wednesday proposed to construct a landmark business centre at Foreshore Estate this year.
Chennai: Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his ministry in the Assembly, Muthusamy said the Marina business Centre would come up on 25.16 acres at Foreshore Estate. and become the new identity of Chennai. “We only have 25 acre space in the Foreshore Estate. It would be developed into a futuristic business and entertainment centre like in Singapore, ” the Minister said. He also proposed to re-examine the feasibility of constructing a commercial complex in Nandanam, which was dropped in the AIADMK regime.
