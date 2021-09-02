4 Corpns to have urban devpt bodies

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants, Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said the decision was taken in view of increasing urbanisation in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, Madurai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMDA), Coimbatore - Tiruppur Metropolitan Development Authority (CTMDA) and Hosur Urban Development Authority (HUDA) would be developed.

He also announced a proposal to expand Chennai Metropolitan Area by including Arakkonam and a few areas of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram after public consultation. The Minister also proposed to increase the coverage of the master plan area from the existing 7% to 22%. Stating that only 7% of the 1.3 lakh sq km total geographical area of the State was covered under the master plan, Muthusamy told the Assembly that review of the plans was needed as the horizon period of the plans was only 20 years in view of increasing urbanization.