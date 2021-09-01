DMK’s Abdullah set to be elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

Chennai :

A statement issued by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan said that the nomination filed by Abdullah was found valid and those filed by three independent candidates were invalid.





The last date for filing of nominations ended on Tuesday and the election is slated for September 13.





Once Abdullah is formerly declared elected, the DMK's strength in the Rajya Sabha will go up to eight.





The bypoll is being held to fill up the vacancy that arose owing the death of AIADMK member A. Mohammedjan in March 2021.