PIL filed against TN MLAs who contested on other party symbols

The petitioner, advocate Loganathan petitioned the Madras HC that these legislators be treated as part of the party on whose symbol they had contested.





The PIL which was filed on Tuesday said there are eight MLAs from various parties who had contested on the "Rising Sun" symbol of the DMK even though they were from different parties.





The petitioner urged the HC that these legislators must not be allowed separate seating arrangements as well as time slots and be considered as part of the DMK under whose symbol they were elected to the Assembly.





In the petition advocate Loganathan, who is a practicing lawyer in Coimbatore, requested the court to direct the Tamil Nadu government not to invite these MLAs and the leaders of their parent parties, as representatives of those parties in any meeting conducted by the government to discuss important issues related to the state and other meetings.





The petitioner said MLAs E.R. Easwaran, M.H. Jawahirullah, K. Chinnappa, T. Velmurugan, T. Sadhan Tirumalai Kumar, P. Abdul Samad, M. Boominathan, A.R.R. Raghuraman are not part of the DMK and yet they contested elections under the party's "Rising Sun" symbol following an alliance with that party.





M. Jagan Murthy of Puratchi Bharatham had contested on the "Two Leaves" symbol of the AIADMK, he added.





Advocate Loganathan told IANS, "I have already filed a PIL and am waiting for the court to decide on the same."