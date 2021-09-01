CM Stalin, party leaders, Sasikala call on OPS

Chennai :

Vijayalakshmi Panneerselvam (66), wife of AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam died of a massive cardiac arrest here on Wednesday morning. Vijayalakshmi was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Perungudi for a few days and her body is taken to native Periyakulam, where the last rites are planned on Thursday.







“Patient Vijayalakhsmi was under treatment for the past couple of days and recovered well. But on Wednesday, the patient complained of chest congestion and died due to cardiac arrest despite our medical team attending to her,” Dr Ashokan, chief executive officer, Gem Hospital said in a statement.









Chief Minister M K Stalin, state ministers Durai Murugan, Ma Subramanian, Thangam Thennarasu, P K Sekar Babu, Lyricist Vairamuthu, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani met the bereaving OPS and expressed their condolence.









Ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala called upon OPS





In an unusual political turn of events, ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala also called on grieving OPS. AIADMK leader OPS and Sasikala both broke down while seeing each other. Sasikala comforted OPS by holding his hands. The entire rank and file in the AIADMK camp led by the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami stayed at the hospital expressing their condolence.









The AIADMK MLAs signed the assembly registry and left to console their party leader OPS. The opposition AIADMK also suspended all party activities and several AIADMK legislators also left to Theni to participate in the final rites.













Former CM and AIADMK leader EPS condoling OPS





EPS in an emotional condolence message to his party coordinator expressed shock and grievance over the sudden demise of Vijayalakshmi. “Anniyar (elder brother’s wife) was always affectionate towards me whenever I visited brother OPS. I pray to the almighty to give strength and energy for my brother OPS to overcome this great loss,” EPS said. EPS and a few AIADMK leaders were absent when Sasikala arrived to console the grieving OPS.









VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Naam Thamizhar Katchi founder Seeman, CPI leader R Mutharasan and Chepauk Triplicane constituency MLA Udayanidhi Stalin were among those who expressed condolence to OPS and his family. AIADMK MP and elder son of OPS Ravendranath and AIADMK youth wing functionary Jayapradeep, second son of OPS were seen fighting tears by the side of their deceased mother Vijayalakshmi.



