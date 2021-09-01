Vijayalakshmi had a history of cardiac issues: Doctors

Chennai :

GEM hospital came out with a statement detailing the ailments OPS' wife Vijayalakshmi was suffering from. It was mentioned that she was admitted in the hospital for abdomen related problems for the past 10 days.





Despite trying to revive her for almost two hours since 5 am — when she suffered a massive heart attack — she was declared dead at 6.45 am on Wednesday.





Following Vijayalakshmi's death, AIADMK MLAs signed in the Assembly registry and went. They will not participate in the Assembly proceedings.





Cutting across party lines, leaders of many parties condoled Vijayalakshmi's demise.





Chief Minister MK Stalin, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami visited the hospital and extended their condolences and sympathies to Panneerselvam and his son O P Raveendranath, who is also the AIADMK Lok Sabha MP from Theni. In his condolence messages, Stalin said he was shocked and grieved to learn about the demise of Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi and condoled her death. Palaniswami said he was anguished to learn of her death.





State Secretaries of CPI and CPI(M), R Mutharasan, and K Balakrishnan respectively, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, BJP MLAs Vanathi Srinivasan, M R Gandhi, Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani visited the hospital and met Panneerselvam to condole his spouse's death.





(inputs from PTI)