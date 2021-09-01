HC disposes plea against Aurovilee Foundation over encroachments

The Madras high court disposed of a public interest litigation which sought to evict the Encroachments made by the Auroville Foundation on canyons/odai and public access cart road in Vanur in Tindivanam Taluk on recording the Government’s submission that if encroachments or found, the same will be removed expeditiously.

Chennai : The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu also recorded the submission of the Government Pleader’s, who took notice on behalf of the District Collector, Villupuram, that immediately upon receiving a copy of the petition, the Revenue Divisional Officer exercising jurisdiction over the area has been requested to conduct a survey with appropriate personnel to discover whether the allegations made in the petition are substantiated.



Based on this, the bench the disposed the PIL without previous notice to the Aurovilee Foundation, particularly since no order adverse to the interest of the Foundation has been passed herein.



“It is needless to say that any inquiry conducted by the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer will be upon notice to Aurovilee Foundation, since the allegation here is of encroachment into Government land. There is no doubt that the Revenue Divisional Officer will give the Foundation a reasonable opportunity of being heard before directing appropriate steps to be taken in the matter in accordance with law,” the bench held.



“It is hoped that the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer takes appropriate steps, if necessary, within a period of ten weeks from date. It will be open to the petitioner to communicate with the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer as to the extent of encroachment,” the bench added.