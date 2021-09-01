School reopen for Classes 9 to 12, free bus ride for students in uniform

Chennai :

After a gap of months, schools, including private institutions, in Tamil Nadu reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday, September 1, as was announced by the state government earlier.





To facilitate easy movement of students, the government has permitted students to travel for free on government town buses from Wednesday. Students must wear uniforms and carry their ID cards.





Ahead of school reopening on September for classes 9 to 12, the State government had been monitoring schools to ensure that all institutions were geared up to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before conducting physical classes.







As schools reopen for Classes 9-12 in #TamilNadu, students cycle to school in Ashok Nagar on Wednesday. Students were encouraged to use cycles or be dropped and picked up by parents to avoid using public transport.



Video by @manivasagan_#SchoolsReopen#schoolreopen#chennaipic.twitter.com/aOl6ZSLydF — DT Next (@dt_next) September 1, 2021





Earlier his week, a senior official from the School Education Department had said, “Once the schools are reopened, officials will go on surprise checks to see whether managements are strictly following the SOP. If any school is found violating rules, severe action will be taken."





The Department also made it clear that teachers, who have not been vaccinated, should not come to schools.





"Parents should send their children without any fear. We will ensure the safety of the students, which is our duty", School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said. However, he also said that it was not compulsory for the students to come to the schools amid the fear of pandemic situations.





Stating that it was mandatory for all the teachers to get vaccinated, the Minister said "why should they come to the schools if they were not vaccinated and it is also unsafe".