Kodanad case accused on bail seeks police protection

Kodanad heist and murder case accused KV Sayan, who is on conditional bail, has sought police protection out of fear for his life following recent developments.

Coimbatore : “I was summoned to appear before police on August 17. Thereafter, I began to receive anonymous calls. I fear a threat to my safety and life. Hence, I request to take appropriate measures to protect me from any untoward incidents. I fear so due to recent developments in the case,” said Sayan, in a letter to The Nilgiris Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat.



Police confirmed that the letter seeking police protection was sent by Sayan on Monday. But, a decision on extending protection to the prime accused is yet to be taken by the police. Sayan, who was quizzed by police during a fresh round of inquiry, is said to have revealed the involvement of some senior AIADMK leaders resulting in the sensational case picking up steam.



In the next hearing of the case on September 2, the Kodanad estate manager, Tangedco official and forensic experts are likely to appear before the court as witnesses for an inquiry.



A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa closely after her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on the night of April 23, 2017.