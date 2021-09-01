Bulgarian held for online money laundering escapes from special prison

A Bulgarian inmate, who was arrested for an online money laundering case, escaped from the special prison in the Central Prison premises.
Chennai: Liviyan Andrew Kow (55), a Bulgarian, was arrested by Greater Chennai Crime Branch police in 2019 on charges of cheating through online money laundering and he was shifted to Tiruchy special prison. On Monday, during the roll call, the officials found that Liviyan was missing. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the KK Nagar police. Meanwhile, on information, the City Commissioner of Police A Arun visited the special prison and conducted an inquiry. Further investigations are on.
