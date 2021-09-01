Madras High Court refuses to cancel derogatory comments case against S Ve Shekhar

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday declined the plea of S Ve Shekhar, actor turned politician, who’s facing charges of having posted derogatory comments against women journalists on social media, for cancelling the case.
Chennai: The issue cropped up in 2018 when the petitioner landed in trouble after allegedly posting comments on his Facebook page in April, criticising women journalists. The petitioner cited that he had apologised soon after and added that he forwarded such comments on his page by mistake without actually reading it. Citing these, the petitioner sought the court to cancel the case. Justice J Nisha Banu questioned the petitioner on his attitude of forwarding such comments even without reading it and further asked whether it would be okay if he just apologised. The Judge then declined to accept his plea seeking to cancel the case.
