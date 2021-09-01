Woman attacked with acid dies, estranged husband arrested

Chennai :

Police said Revathi along with her mother Arayi, 65, was returning after an inquiry at the Town All Women Police Station into a complaint she filed against her husband Yesudas, 52, a corporation sanitary worker, when the incident happened on Monday evening. She was married to Yesudas, 20 years ago and they have three sons.





Following frequent quarrels, Revathi parted ways and was living with her parents over the last few months. While waiting at the Old Bus Stand to board a bus to Namakkal, Yesudas confronted the two and hurled acid on his wife. The public rushed Revathi to GMKCH, where she succumbed early on Tuesday. Police registered a case and arrested the accused on Tuesday after a search. Further inquiries are on.