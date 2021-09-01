Periavadagampatti erupts in celebration over Mariyappan’s Paralympics Silver feat

Coimbatore :

“My son has made us all proud by winning a medal for the nation once again,” said his proud mother Saroja to reporters. She was glued to the television along with other family members at their house to witness the feat of her son in the Paralympics.





Expectations ran high as Mariyappan Thangavelu won a gold medal in the high jump category in the 2016 Paralympic games held in Rio de Janeiro. “I was expecting him to win a gold medal. But, we are very happy and proud that he won a silver medal. I am confident that my son will achieve gold in the next Paralympic games,” said Saroja. Mariyappan Thangavelu, born as one of six children was raised by Saroja as a single mother by working as a daily wager and then a vegetable seller after his father reportedly abandoned the family in the early years.





At the age of five, he suffered permanent disability in his right leg when he was run over by a drunken bus driver. The bus crushed his leg below the knee, causing it to become stunted. He battled abject poverty while growing up to achieve this feat.





It turned out to be a moment to enjoy as the proud villagers and family members distributed sweets and fired crackers to celebrate the victory of Mariyappan in the Paralympics.