6th accused in Mysuru gang rape held from TN, search for 7th man

Chennai :

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has been increased to six, police sources said on Tuesday. The sixth accused was arrested in Tamil Nadu on the leads given by five accused who were arrested on August 28, the sources said.





In all, there are seven accused who committed the crime and the police are in search of the last one as well, sources said.





Earlier, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood had mentioned six accused in the case, but after interrogating the five arrested accused, the police came to know about the seventh accused, according to the sources.





All the accused are from Tamil Nadu and belong to a group of criminals who were involved in robbery and rape cases, sources said. The accused are also involved in sandalwood smuggling, they added.





Among the six arrested people so far, one of them is a juvenile and all of them are labourers who came to Mysuru from Tirupur to attend to their work as carpenters, drivers and painters. The incident took place on August 24, between 7 pm to 8 pm. The rape victim has not given any complaint so far. The police, however, initiated the investigation on the complaint filed by the rape victim’s male accomplice.





Based on scientific and technical data, the police had closed on the accused and arrested them. One of the vital data was elicited from the mobile phone from which the accused had contacted the male victim’s father demanding Rs 3 lakh ransom. The police hopes to file the rape victim’s complaint once she comes out of the state of shock. Thereafter, the police expect to pursue further investigation in the matter.