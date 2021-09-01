Citing 3rd wave, Min says sending students to schools not compulsory

Chennai :

The School Education Department also made it clear that teachers, who have not been vaccinated, should not come to the schools. “Parents should send their children to schools without any fear. We will ensure the safety of the students. However, it is not compulsory for students to come to schools amid fear of a third wave. Parents can take a call,” School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, adding, more than 95% of teachers have been inoculated.





A senior official from the School Education Department added that it has been strictly instructed that classes have to be split into batches of not more than 20 students per classroom. “If transportation is being managed by the school, all norms should be followed,” he said, adding, “school management should also ensure regular counselling for students and teachers reporting mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.” Moreover, the State government, before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, reiterated that students would not be compelled to attend classes. A PIL by Abdul Wahab from Tirunelveli had come up for hearing before a division bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar. He claimed that with many students and teachers yet to get inoculated and online classes having become the norm for most, reopening of institutions wasn’t feasible. On behalf of the government, the Department of School Education said online classes would continue and all SOPs would be keenly followed. The bench later directed the government to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to September 7.