12 out of 15 mines in Kumari closed to preserve eco-sensitivity: Duraimurugan

Colachel MLA JG Prince on Tuesday urged the state to stop transportation of minerals from Kanniyakumari district to Kerala.
Chennai: “Kanniyakumari is rich in natural resources with 48.9 per cent farm lands and 32.57 per cent forest land. Out of this, mining is carried out in Western Ghats and for several years the mined minerals are transported to the neighbouring state of Kerala despite protests of people,” said Prince. Replying to Prince, Duraimurugan said that 12 out 15 mines in Kanniyakumari district were closed and now transportation of minerals to Kerala is from Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. According to the Supreme Court, there is no ban on transporting mines to neighbouring states, but the state government will take all possible steps to conserve the eco-sensitivity of the district.
Conversations