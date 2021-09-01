Virudhunagar to get Rs 400 cr integrated apparel park

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the Industries Department in the Assembly, state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that an integrated apparel park would be developed at a cost of Rs 400 crore at Kumaralingapuram SIPCOT in Virudhunagar to promote industrial growth in southern districts. The world class park to be developed across 250 acres in SIPCOT would generate direct and indirect jobs for 15,000 people.





Thennarasu also announced a first of its kind Future Mobility Park to be developed by SIPCOT at a cost of Rs 300 crore at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri. The mobility park would focus on developing electric vehicles, hydrogen-fuelled vehicles and automated vehicles.





A new 576 acre SIPCOT park would be developed at a cost of Rs 250 crore at Uthukotai in Tiruvallur. The government has also announced a Rs 150 crore project to improve roads, storm water drains, water supply, street lights, solid waste management and safety infrastructure in 10 SIPCOTs.





The ministry has also announced renovation of water bodies in industrial parks at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The Industries Minister also announced a new cement brand to be released in the name “Valimai” shortly. The announcement went viral on social media with many equating the minister’s announcement with actor Ajith’s next flick which has also been named thus.