The TN vaccination programme reached a new high on Tuesday with 5,75,648 people getting inoculated over the past 24 hours, highest in the State since the vaccination programme began early this year. The previous highest single-day inoculation was reported on August 26.

Representative Image Chennai : The total vaccinations in the State crossed the three-crore mark with 3,05,52,241 doses having been administered in the state so far.