Understanding of virtual space key to crack cyber frauds: ADGP

Chennai :

Inaugurating a five-day training programme for personnel of the cybercrime police stations formed in all districts, he said most cyber frauds were being done using computer as the tool and not as a target and it does not require expertise to crack such cases.





“Fraudsters using computer as a tool is not an expert either. He has just upgraded to the newer medium. Most of the cyber offences happen because people are using technology without knowing how it works,” he said. Convergence of information and communication technologies has changed the way people are communicating and such technologies have become part of our lives, he added.





Fifty police personnel from all districts would be part of the five-day programme titled ‘Fundamentals of Cyber Crime and Cyber Forensics’, during which they would be imparted with the basics of cyber space. This is third batch undergoing the training conducted in collaboration with Centre For Cyber Forensics and Information Security at the University of Madras. VC S Gowri also addressed the police personnel and asked them to make use of the facility.