History-sheeter hacked to death in front of mother

Chennai :

The deceased, P Ramachandran of Moovasarampet in Madipakkam, was a history-sheeter who had murder and attempt to murder cases pending at Pallavaram, Madipakkam, Pazhavanthangal and Adambakkam stations.





He was recently released on bail and was staying in Madipakkam with his family. On Tuesday, he went to Alandur court in connection with a pending case and returned home around 12.30 pm. A few minutes later, a five-member gang barged into his house. They attacked Ramachandran with sickles in front of his mother Sundari, who tried to intervene and suffered cut injuries.





After confirming that Ramachandran was dead, the gang left in a car. A team from Madipakkam station sent the body to the Chromepet government hospital for autopsy while Sundari was admitted for treatment.





Police said Ramachandran might have been killed by rival gang in the same locality. A search is on to nab the murderers.





Three-member gang kills 28-year-old in Minjur





A 28-year-old man was hacked to death by a three-member gang near Minjur on Tuesday. B Hemanathan alias Pandithurai of Neithavayal village, a contract driver at the North Chennai Thermal Power Station, was on the way home on a two-wheeler when three men stopped him near Jaya Nagar. They started arguing and suddenly attacked him with machetes. Hemanathan collapsed on the spot, while the gang fled the scene.





Shocked passersby rushed him to Ponneri Government Hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Minjur police registered a case. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Hemanathan used to intimidate the suspects.