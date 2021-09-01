‘Mekedatu not on CWMA agenda’

State Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the Mekedatu reservoir row was removed from the agenda of the Cauvery Water Management Authority after he spoke to the Union government.
Chennai: Intervening during the debate on demand for grants for the revenue department, Duraimurugan said that he spoke to Union Jal Shakthi minister as soon as he learnt that Mekedatu was on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting of the CWMA. Shortly thereafter, it was removed. Also making announcements for the Mines and Mineral Wing of the Industries Department, Duraimurugan said the government would soon develop a policy to regulate M Sand production in TN. The Minister also proposed a Rs 25 crore scheme to accurately measure the amount of minerals mined from quarries and mines after the first six months of every year using drones.
