10K drug cases filed in DMK regime: CM

Chennai :

“A total of 11,247 people were arrested and 149.43 tonnes of contraband seized from smugglers and 15 of the smugglers were arrested under the Goondas Act. As many as 113 four-wheelers and 106 bikes used for smuggling were seized,” Stalin said in the Assembly. This was the first reply by a Chief Minister in a question hour in the last 10 years in the Assembly.





The issue of contraband smuggling was brought up by PMK president GK Mani when he said that sale of contraband including gutkha, pan masala, and so on have increased, particularly in educational institutions and places, including Marina beach. The contraband is manufactured in northern states and stored and sold in Tamil Nadu. Stringent action should be taken by amending the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.





Mani added that police face challenges and risks while nabbing the criminals involved in smuggling contraband and urged the government to provide special incentives and risk allowances for cops.





Replying to Mani, Stalin said that a new amendment will be introduced to make punishments for such acts stringent, adding the government will not hesitate in rewarding policemen involved in nabbing contraband smugglers.