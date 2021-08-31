Mother brands step sons with hot knife in Gudiyattam

Vellore :

Police said that Settu (35) a painter and resident of Sedukarai in Gudiayttam town marred Veni (30) of the same locality in 2019 following his first wife Eswari committing suicide a year earlier. Settu had two sons Siddharth (10) and Nitish (8) by his first marriage.





As Settu was away from home on work during the day, Veni would torture the boys by branding them with heated spoons and knives on various parts of their body including their private parts. She threatened them with death if they revealed anything to anybody and so the two boys, fearing their step mother stoically bore the ill treatment.





A day ago, Nitish visited his aunt in the same area and unable to bear the pain narrated the sordid tale and also showed the burn marks. The shocked relative immediately took him to the Gudiyattam town police station and filed a complaint.





When police informed their superiors Vellore range DIG AG Babu and SP L Selvakumar ordered action immediately following which Gudiyattam DSP accompanied by a posse of cops descended on Veni’s house and brought both her and Siddharth to the police station.





Examination of Siddharth’s body left quite a few in the station teary eyed. Veni was arrested while both boys were admitted to the Gudiyattam government hospital for treatment.