Trichy: Man held for sexually assaulting mentally ill woman

Trigger Warning: The following may cause emotional distress





A man who sexually assaulted a mentally ill woman was arrested in Thanjavur on Tuesday.





It is said, Govindaraj (26), a coolie from Chennampatti near Thanjavur had reportedly approached a mentally ill woman who was grazing cows and attacked her. When she rebuked the attack, Govindaraj had attacked her with a stick and had reportedly sexually assaulted her and the woman screamed.





On hearing the screaming, the woman’s father rushed to the spot and rescued her while Govindaraj escaped from the spot.





The woman who sustained injuries was rushed to Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment.





Meanwhile, the woman’s father lodged a complaint with the Vallam police who registered a case against Govindaraj and arrested him. Further investigations are on.