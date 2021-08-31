Tamil Nadu Governor, CM hail Team India's winning streak at Paralympics

Chennai :

Congratulating Mariyappan Thangavelu, Singhraj Adana and Sharad Kumar for their win, Purohit said their achievements would inspire and motive other sports persons to deliver their best performance and bag many more medals and bring laurels to the nation.





Stalin said, ''Happy to see Team India continue its winning streak at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Congratulations to our Tamil Nadu star Thiru Mariyappan Thangavelu who won his 2nd consecutive Paralympics medal in high jump, Thiru Sharad Kumar and Thiru Singhraj Adhana for their bronze in high jump & shooting respectively.''





Defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won a silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump T42 event at the Paralympics. Shooter Singhraj Adana, who took to the sport just four years ago won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.