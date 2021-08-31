Third wave scare brings down the pediatric admissions from other states at government hospitals

Chennai :

The surge in the cases of COVID-19 in Kerala and the fear of third wave has led to a decline in the pediatric cases from other States for treatment in government hospitals. The hospital authorities say that most of the non-COVID are either emergency cases from within the city or surgeries.





The hospitals used to mainly get patients for elective surgeries, cancer treatment and other kinds of clinical procedures from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana. "At least 30-40 percent pediatric cases used to come to our government hospitals, mainly at Institute of Child Health from other States, especially Nellore, Chittoor, and other parts of Telangana. However, due to lack of transportation and COVID-19 regulations in the respective States, these patients have reduced," said Dr Mohan Kumar, head of pediatric surgery at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





The hospitals are seeing more number of emergency cases within the city and nearby areas in Tamil Nadu among pediatric cases, as fear of COVID-19 infection in third wave continues among public.





"We are not seeing as many patients from other States as we used to see before the lockdown. The patients are in fear because of risk to COVID-19 infection during the travel and being admitted to the hospital," says Dr R Shanthimalar, dean of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.





Though the regular procedures at the government hospitals continue at the same pace as usual, the hospital authorities are cautious in taking patients from other States and mandating COVID-19 tests, especially from Kerala to ensure that there are no outbreaks reported.





"The numbers of cases of COVID-19 are under control and there is no need to panic. We are able to undertake important elective surgeries, even in pediatrics successfully at the hospital. Meanwhile, the patients from other States, who are able to travel to Chennai are also given treatment after following all kind of safety measures to prevent an outbreak," said Dr S Ezhilarasi, director of Institute of Child Health.