AIADMK protests against Bill to repeal J Jayalalithaa University Act, walks out of Assembly

Chennai :

AIADMK MLAs, on Tuesday, walked out of the state Assembly when the state government introduced the Bill to repeal Dr J Jayalalithaa University Act.





State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy introduced the Bill to amend the Annamalai University Act, 2013, Bharathidasan University Act, 1981, and to repeal Dr J Jayalalithaa University Act, 2021, in the Assembly. Immediately, former Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan informed the house that AIADMK opposed the Bill.





Then Speaker M Dhanapal when he asked Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran to move the demand for grants for the Revenue and Disaster Management department, all the AIADMK MLAs raised and shouted slogans against the Bill. The Speaker said that he has registered their opposition for the Bill and so they can sit but they refused and walked out of the Assembly following which they staged road roko in front of the Kalaivanar Assembly.





AIADMK walks out of the Assembly when the DMK govt introduced a Bill to repeal Dr J Jayalalithaa University Act, 2021 and staged a dharna outside Kalaivanar Arangam on Tuesday.#AIADMK#DMK#Jayalalithaauniversity#TNAssembly#OPS#Chennaipic.twitter.com/w4hUtqKJDJ — DT Next (@dt_next) August 31, 2021





According to the Bill, Dr J Jayalalithaa University Act, which was passed by the previous AIADMK government in February, this year, will be repealed and the Vice Chancellor will cease to hold office. The Bill while amending Annamalai University Act says that the colleges in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts will be brought under Annamalai University.





Dr J Jayalalithaa university has been a subject of controversy ever since it was introduced by the previous AIADMK government as the state government intended to create the new university by carving colleges out of Tiruvalluvar university for which the Water Resources Department Duraimurugan opposed when the Bill when it was introduced. When state government, headed by DMK, announced in the state Assembly that the University will be dissolved AIADMK raised opposition claiming that the state government is functioning with vengeance for which Chief Minister M K Stalin refuted and said that if the state government is functioning with vendetta Amma canteens would not have been functioning.